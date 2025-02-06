Waverly Robotics - 02/05/25

Waverly Robotics Presents 3rd Annual A Night Out Fundraiser on Feb 7th at 5pm. This year's event will feature dinner, drinks, dueling pianos, silent auction, caricatures and more! For more information please visit WaverlyRobotics.org or call (517) 203-9349.

