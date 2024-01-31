Waverly Robotics - 01/31/24

LANSING, Mich. — Jeff Parks, Head Robotics Coach and Brittany Parks, Robotics Coach with Waverly Robotics, invite you to Adult Night Out for an evening filled with entertainment, delicious food, and an opportunity to support their district-wide robotics program. For more information please visit www.waverlyrobotics.orgor call (517) 321-7265.

