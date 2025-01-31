Wacousta-DeWitt Fish Suppers! - 01/31/25

LANSING, Mich. — Join the Wacousta-DeWitt Fish Suppers for this one-time-only return to sit-down dinners for an all-you-care-to-eat Valentine's Day Special Event. Reserve your seats now at: https://bit.ly/wacoustafishfry2025. For more information visit wacousta.net or call ‪(517) 858-9452.

