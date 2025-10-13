Vredevoogd Heating & Cooling - 10/13/25

LANSING, Mich. — Vredevoogd Heating & Cooling is partnering with Williams Distribution to give away four free furnaces to families in need.

The recipients for last year were:

- A teacher that fell on hard times with two spine surgeries and countless home repairs, and was nominated by his school community. Inspired his students from the classroom, rugby pitch, and his after school program "The Hero Project"

- A couple with biological, foster, and adoptive children, as well as exchange students, whose hearts and doors are always open. They’ve answered calls at all hours, provided groceries and transportation, and supported children through a powerful ministry.

- A remarkable New Mom courageously battling cancer while dedicating her career to supporting veterans at the VA. Regardless of her own diagnosis she's worked diligently to take care of others.

For more information please visit vredevoogd.com/giveaway or call (616) 255-9197.

