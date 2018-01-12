Volunteers of America - 1/12/18

This segment of Morning Blend is brought to you by Foster Swift. Patrick Patterson, Executive Vice President, Volunteers of America, tells us about their upcoming event, “Homeless No More”. For more information, please visit their website at www.voami.org or give them a call at (517) 489-5278.

