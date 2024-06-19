Vista Grande Villa - 6/19/24

LANSING, Mich. — Tami Miles, Director of Sales and Marketing, and Jenny Lewis, Sales and Leasing Specialist, talk about how Vista Grande Villa is committed to providing the best senior living experience in Jackson Michigan since 1972. Continuing that legacy by enhancing the quality of their care. For more information, please visit VistaGrandeVilla.comor call (517) 787-0222.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook