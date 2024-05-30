Vista Grande Villa - 05/30/24

Vista Grande Villa is thrilled to share its vision of the future for senior care. With the 2 year, 5.2-million-dollar renovation completed, we invite you to stop by and see for yourself what it is like to live the Grande life. Call to schedule your private tour (517) 787-0222 today! For more information please visit VistaGrandeVilla.com.
