Versiti Blood Center of Michigan - 09/19/24

LANSING, Mich. — Ashley Minor and Jeff Smith, of Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, share the importance of why giving blood is so important to our community and how you can get involved! If you are interested in hosting a blood drive visit versiti.org/ways-to-give/host-a-blood-drive. For additional information please visit Versiti.org or call (517) 204-1396.

