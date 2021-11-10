Uscreen - 11/10/21

Watch
Posted at 10:09 AM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 10:09:51-05

LANSING, Mich. — PJ Taei, Founder at UScreen talks about how to make money from creating videos. With the economy changing and more & more people taking on gig jobs and often becoming solo entrepreneurs, that said, more people are looking how to monetize video content and build their own personal "Netflix" subscription. For more information please visit UScreen.tv

