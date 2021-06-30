US Army - 6/30/21

Ryan Dubuque, First Sergeant and Jeffrey martin, Captain with the US Army talk about all of the great benefits and career opportunities available with joining the Army. For more information please visit GoArmy.com or GoArmy.com/hiringdays or call (517) 321-3660.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook