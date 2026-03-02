Unity Homecare - 03/02/26

LANSING, Mich. — Latisha Hicks, Founder of Unity Homecare, introduces the newly renovated Residential Adult Foster Care home in Holt, offering dependable 24/7 support for aging adults in Ingham County.

Now accepting new admissions at our newly renovated Residential Adult Foster Care home in Holt. Call (517) 326-9202 or visit UnityHHCare.com to schedule your private tour today.

