Unity Homecare - 03/02/26

LANSING, Mich. — Latisha Hicks, Founder of Unity Homecare, introduces the newly renovated Residential Adult Foster Care home in Holt, offering dependable 24/7 support for aging adults in Ingham County.
Now accepting new admissions at our newly renovated Residential Adult Foster Care home in Holt. Call (517) 326-9202 or visit UnityHHCare.com to schedule your private tour today.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.