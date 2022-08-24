United Way of South Central Michigan-Capital Area - 8/24/22

LANSING, Mich. — Nick Lynch, Director of Annual Giving at United Way of South Central Michigan-Capital Area talks about kicking off their annual fall campaign. For more information please visit UnitedforSCMI.org or call (517) 203-5000.
