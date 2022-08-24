United Way of South Central Michigan-Capital Area - 8/24/22

LANSING, Mich. — Nick Lynch, Director of Annual Giving at United Way of South Central Michigan-Capital Area talks about kicking off their annual fall campaign. For more information please visit UnitedforSCMI.org or call (517) 203-5000.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook