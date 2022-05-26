United Way of South Central Michigan - Capital Area - 5/26/22

LANSING, Mich. — David Reyes, Director of VITA Shared Services talks at United Way of South Central Michigan - Capital Area talks about available tax credits and tax preparation services are still available. For more information please visit MICAW.org; UWSCM.org or call (517) 203-5000.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.