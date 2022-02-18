United Way of South Central Michigan - 2/18/22

LANSING, Mich. — Ken Toll with United Way of Jackson County and Teresa Kmetz with Capital Area United Way talk about their excitement about the merger creating the new United Way of South Central Michigan. For more information please visit UnitedForSCMI.org or call (269) 343-2524.

