United Way of Jackson County - 9/13/21

LANSING, Mich. — James Johnson Jr., Organizer of IBEW 252 and Ken Toll, President & CEO of United Way of Jackson County talk about the long partnership between United Way and Organized Labor to support the community. For more information please visit uwjackson.org or call (517) 784-0511.

