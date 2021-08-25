United Way of Jackson County - 8/25/21

LANSING, Mich. — Ken Toll, President and CEO of United Way of Jackson County talks about insights on diversity, equity and inclusion, and how United Way of Jackson County is committed to equity. For more information please visit uwjackson.org or call (517) 784-0511.

