United Way of Jackson County - 12/16/21

LANSING, Mich. — Nikkia Hurlbert, Community Labor Liaison with United Way of Jackson County talks about the 21-Day Equity Challenge and invites everyone to sign up and learn how to address racial discrimination. For more information please visit uwjackson.org or call (517) 784-0511.

