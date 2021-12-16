United Way of Jackson County - 12/16/21

LANSING, Mich. — Nikkia Hurlbert, Community Labor Liaison with United Way of Jackson County talks about the 21-Day Equity Challenge and invites everyone to sign up and learn how to address racial discrimination. For more information please visit uwjackson.org or call (517) 784-0511.
