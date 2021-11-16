United Way of Jackson County - 11/16/21

LANSING, Mich. — Bethany Stutzman, Director of Community Solutions at United Way of Jackson County talks about how, regardless of where you live in Michigan or who your provider is they are able to help. For more information please visit uwjackson.org; HelpWithUtilities.com or call (517) 741-0202 or 211.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook