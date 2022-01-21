United Way of Jackson County - 1/21/22

LANSING, Mich. — Bethany Stutzman, Director of Community Solutions at United Way of Jackson County talks about a new approach that offers funding for small, grassroots, hyper-local nonprofits. For more information please visit uwjackson.org or call (517) 784-0511.
