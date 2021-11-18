United Healthcare - 11/18/21

LANSING, Mich. — Marcus Robinson, National Vice President for United Healthcare talks about how finding the right health care coverage for your needs may be so confusing, and how you can find the health insurance plan that is right for you and your family. For more information please visit UHCExchange.com

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook