Ultium Cells - 01/23/24

LANSING, Mich. — Brandy Galea Hertrich, HR Manager at the new Lansing battery manufacturer, Ultium Cells, shares how the community can connect with Ultium and the more than 1,000 jobs it's filling in the next year. For more information please visit ultiumcell.com.

