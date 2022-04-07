Ultimate Major League Baseball Series - 4/7/22

LANSING, Mich. — Roger Yoder, Author of the Ultimate Major League Baseball Series talks about the interesting Tiger personalities and fundraising opportunities. For more information please visit them on Facebook at Detroit Tigers: Michigan's Favorite Sports Team or call (517) 539-1903.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook