Ultimate Major League Baseball Series - 3/15/22

LANSING, Mich. — Roger Yoder, author of Detroit Tigers: Michigan's Favorite Sports Team talks about players that drew us to the ballpark, listening on the radio and watching on TV. For more information please visit them on Facebook at Detroit Tigers: Michigan's Favorite Sports Team; call (517) 539-1903.

