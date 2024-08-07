Uchenna Umel "Dr. Lulu" - 08/07/24

LANSING, Mich. — Uchenna Umel "Dr. Lulu" discusses her book, " About Your Black Transgender Child", and offers tips on how to best respond to your child when they “come out.” For more information, please visit Dr-lulu.com.
