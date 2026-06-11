U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs - 06/11/26

LANSING, Mich. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs continues to modernize care for Veterans with the deployment of its new Federal Electronic Health Record, or Federal EHR. VA Deputy Secretary Dr. Paul R. Lawrence discusses recent and future deployments to VA Medical Centers and the impact for Veterans, their caregivers and health care providers.

For more information, please visit:

digital.va.gov/ehr-modernization

VA.gov

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