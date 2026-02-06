U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs - 02/06/26

LANSING, Mich. — Ahead of the future deployment of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) new Federal Electronic Health Record, or Federal EHR, to your local VA medical center, VA Deputy Secretary Paul R. Lawrence discusses the importance of the modernized system for health care providers, Veterans, and their caregivers. For information, please visit VA.gov.

For additional information:

- VA is accelerating the deployment of its integrated electronic health record system.

- A total of 13 VA medical centers (VAMCs) will go live in 2026, with 26 VAMCs joining them in 2027.

- VA provides resources for Veterans and other stakeholders on its effort to roll out a new electronic health record.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook