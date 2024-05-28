U CAN-CER VIVE Foundation/Lafontaine - 05/28/24

LANSING, Mich. — Ryan LaFontaine, CEO, LaFontaine Automotive Group & Co-Founder of local nonprofit, U CAN-CER VIVE, shares his passion towards the fight to create a cancer-free world! For more information please visit ucancervive.com or call (248) 714-1164.
