Two Men And A Truck Movers For Moms - 04/18/25

LANSING, Mich. — Two Men and a Truck Lansing brings the community together for their yearly Movers for Moms donations campaign. Helping mothers in local shelters feel important on Mother's Day.

For more information, please visit:

Two Men And A Truck community

TwoMenAndaTruck.com/movers/mi/lansing/community

EVE (End Violent Encounters)

EVEinc.org

Donation items needed for EVE

EVEinc.org/donate

Movers For Moms video

youtube.com/watch?v=4bliUFTaI6g

