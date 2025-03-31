Watch Now
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Two Men And A Truck Movers For Moms - 03/31/25

Posted

LANSING, Mich. — Two Men and a Truck Lansing brings the community together for their yearly Movers for Moms donations campaign. Helping mothers in local shelters feel important on Mother's Day.

For more information, please visit:

Two Men And A Truck
TwoMenAndaTruck.com/movers/mi/lansing

Two Men And A Truck community
TwoMenAndaTruck.com/movers/mi/lansing/community

EVE (End Violent Encounters)
EVEinc.org

Donation items needed for EVE
EVEinc.org/donate

Movers For Moms video
youtu.be/etzaomD6CoY?si=9s8-eIaSheXWMn_M

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments
Blend Walk-through Promo

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

Deb Hart

Deb Hart

Would you like to advertise your business, non-profit or event on FOX 47's Morning Blend? For a small investment you could be part of the Morning Blend!
Please complete the form below