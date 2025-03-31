Two Men And A Truck Movers For Moms - 03/31/25

LANSING, Mich. — Two Men and a Truck Lansing brings the community together for their yearly Movers for Moms donations campaign. Helping mothers in local shelters feel important on Mother's Day.
For more information, please visit:
Two Men And A Truck
TwoMenAndaTruck.com/movers/mi/lansing
Two Men And A Truck community
TwoMenAndaTruck.com/movers/mi/lansing/community
EVE (End Violent Encounters)
EVEinc.org
Donation items needed for EVE
EVEinc.org/donate
Movers For Moms video
youtu.be/etzaomD6CoY?si=9s8-eIaSheXWMn_M
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.