Two Men and A Truck - 05/26/25

LANSING, Mich. — Inside Two Men and a Truck: Building careers, not just boxes! Two Men and a Truck talk about what it's like to move people forward.

Come work for us!

careers.twomenandatruck.com/jobs/mi/lansing

instagram.com/tmtlansing

facebook.com/TMTLansing

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook