Tuttle Concrete - 5/2/22

LANSING, Mich. — Jacob Tuttle, Owner of Tuttle Concrete talks about getting a free quote on a new driveway, patio or sidewalk. For more information please visit the on Facebook at Facebook.com/TuttleConcrete or call (517) 769-9110.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook