TRUE Community Credit Union - 11/15/21

LANSING, Mich. — Sarah Ermatinger, Chief Experience Officer at TRUE Community Credit Union talks about all of the celebrations at TRUE Community Credit Union. They are celebrating 30 years of financial education to communities and schools and their $30 for 30 Promotion and lots of fun events that will be happening throughout the coming year. For more information please visit TRUECCU.com or call (517) 784-7101.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook