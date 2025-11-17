Tripp's Collision - 11/17/25

Tripp’s Collision is proud to support one of Lansing’s favorite holiday traditions as a Silver Bells in the City sponsor. Brandon Tripp talks about their community involvement and commitment to keeping Lansing shining bright all year long. For more information please visit TrippsCollision.com or call (517) 246-2636.

