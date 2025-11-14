Tripp's Collision - 11/14/25

LANSING, Mich. — Hit a deer? You could ride away on a John Deere! Tripp’s Collision is giving away a John Deere Riding Mower to a customer who gets their deer-related damage repaired this season. Plus, Brandon Tripp shares expert tips to help drivers stay safe on winter roads. Visit TrippsCollision.com to schedule your repair.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook