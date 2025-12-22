Tri-County Office on Aging - 12/22/25

LANSING, Mich. — Tri-County Office on Aging provides essential programs and services for older adults, adults with disabilities, and caregivers. Heather Febres-Cordero shares about how to access services, donate to essential programs, and learn more! For more information visit TCOA.org or call (517) 887-1440.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.