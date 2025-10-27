Tri-County Office on Aging - 10/27/25

LANSING, Mich. — You're Invited to Tri-County Office on Aging's 40th Annual Dinner & Auction Fundraiser on November 20th at the Kellogg Center! Heather Febres-Cordero invites the community and shares how to support through sponsorship, donation, or attendance with all proceeds benefitting programs and services for older adults & adults with disabilities. For more information visit tcoa.org or call (517) 887-1440.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.