Tri-County Office on Aging - 10/23/25

LANSING, Mich. — Tri-County Office on Aging's 40th Annual Dinner & Auction Fundraiser is November 20th at the Kellogg Center! Heather Febres-Cordero invites the community and shares how to support through sponsorship, volunteerism, or donations with all proceeds benefitting programs and services for older adults & adults with disabilities. For more information visit tcoa.org or call (517) 887-1440 .

