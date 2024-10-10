Tri-County Office On Aging - 10/10/24

Tri-County Office on Aging has their 39th Annual Dinner and Auction upcoming November 21st, 2024. Heather Febres-Cordero tells us about the event, what to expect, and how to get involved! For more information please visit tcoa.org or call (517) 887-1440, or reach out to febres-corderoh@tcoa.org or (517) 881-8258.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.