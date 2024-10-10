Tri-County Office On Aging - 10/10/24

Tri-County Office on Aging has their 39th Annual Dinner and Auction upcoming November 21st, 2024. Heather Febres-Cordero tells us about the event, what to expect, and how to get involved! For more information please visit tcoa.org or call (517) 887-1440, or reach out to febres-corderoh@tcoa.org or (517) 881-8258.

