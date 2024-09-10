Tri County Office on Aging - 09/10/24

Tri-County Office on Aging MMAP counselors provide free unbiased Medicare education aimed at helping beneficiaries navigate the Medicare landscape in a cost-effective manner. Our skilled counselors help individuals make insurance decisions that meet their unique health care needs. Medicare Open Enrollment - October 15th through December 7th Call MMAP at (517) 887-1416 for an appointment. For further information please visit
tcoa.org or call (517) 887-1140.
