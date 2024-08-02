Tri-County Office on Aging - 08/02/24

Tri-County Office on Aging is celebrating their 50th Anniversary with a community celebration August 9th from 3:00-6:00!

Heather Febres-Cordero invites us to a free, community-wide event in addition to sharing more about TCOA services, volunteer opportunities, and ways to connect or support. For more information please visit tcoa.org or call (517) 887-1440.

