Tri-County Office on Aging - 07/22/26

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Lugnuts and Tri-County Office on Aging are excited to announce a wonderful development for our community: TCOA is the Lugnut's Committed Community Nonprofit Partner! The Lugnuts & Los Locos are hosting TCOA at select games BEGINNING THIS SEASON. We're both bringing important essential things: The Lugnuts bring the Fun, the Camaraderie, and the Community Together TCOA brings the Services, The Mission, and The Help When People Need Us. We are so excited about what the future may bring!

For more information, please visit TCOA.org or call (517) 887-1440, or LansingLugnuts.com.

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