Tri-County Office on Aging - 06/16/26

LANSING, Mich. — Tri-County Office on Aging is asking local businesses and groups to Adopt a Route for the Meals on Wheels program. By sponsoring a route, businesses and their volunteers make a positive difference and get to know the community by delivering meals to seniors. For more information visit TCOA.org or call (517) 887-1440.
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