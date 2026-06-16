Tri-County Office on Aging - 06/16/26

LANSING, Mich. — Tri-County Office on Aging is asking local businesses and groups to Adopt a Route for the Meals on Wheels program. By sponsoring a route, businesses and their volunteers make a positive difference and get to know the community by delivering meals to seniors. For more information visit TCOA.org or call (517) 887-1440.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook