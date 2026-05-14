Tri-County Office on Aging - 05/14/26

LANSING, Mich. — Tri-County Office on Aging serves the community with essential programs that support the dignity and independence of older adults and adults with disabilities! Learn more with TCOA's Heather Febres-Cordero sponsoring, supporting, or golfing at their upcoming 2026 Meals on Wheels Golf Fundraiser on June 17th, 2026 at Forest Akers West. For more information visit TCOA.org or call (517) 887-1440.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook