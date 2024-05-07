Tri-County Office on Aging - 05/07/24

LANSING, Mich. — Heather Febres-Cordero from Tri-County Office on Aging shares about TCOA services, volunteer opportunities, and the upcoming 36th Annual Meals on Wheels Charity Golf Outing. For more information please visit tcoa.org or call (517) 887-1400.

