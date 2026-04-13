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Tri-County Office on Aging - 04/13/26

April is National Volunteer Month, and Tri-County Office on Aging's Volunteer and Media Specialist, Kayla Nichols, shares opportunities to get involved.
Tri-County Office on Aging - 04/13/26
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LANSING, Mich. — April is National Volunteer Month, and Tri-County Office on Aging's Volunteer and Media Specialist, Kayla Nichols, shares opportunities to get involved. For volunteer opportunities, please visit TCOA.org/volunteer or call (517) 887-1440. For additional information, please visit TCOA.org.

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