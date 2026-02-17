Tri-County Office on Aging - 02/17/26

LANSING, Mich. — Tri-County Office on Aging introduces The Elder Dignity Fund! Learn more about TCOA's programs and services for older adults, how to get involved, and upcoming events with Heather Febres-Cordero. For more information visit TCOA.org or call (517) 887-1440.

