Tri-County Office on Aging - 02/05/25

Tri-County Office on Aging's Community Engagement & Development Specialist Heather Febres-Cordero shares about services, upcoming event and sponsorship opportunities, and ways to connect in 2025! For more information please visit tcoa.org or call (517) 887-1440.

