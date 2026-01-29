Tri-County Office on Aging - 01/29/26

LANSING, Mich. — Tri-County Office on Aging provides essential programs and services to older adults and adults with disabilities; Heather Febres-Cordero joins us to share more about what they do, and what's coming up in 2026! For more information visit TCOA.org or call (517) 887-1440.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.