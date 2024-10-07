Travis B. Conti & Associates - 10/07/24

LANSING, Mich. — Travis B. Conti, Michigan Realtor of Travis B. Conti & Associates and Xavier DeGroat, President, CEO & Founder of Xavier DeGroat Autism Foundation discuss Homes For Heroes and how it helps First Responders, and the Xavier DeGroat Autism Foundation and the work it does for the community. For more information please visit TravisConti.com or call (517)930-1721, xdafoundation.org, or HomesForHeroes.com or call 866-4HEROES.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook