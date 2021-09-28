Transworld Business Advisors of Lansing - 9/28/21

LANSING, Mich. — Jessica Starks, President of Transworld Business Advisors of Lansing talks about working with businesses to transition them to a new owner. She discusses how now is a good time to sell but if the owner isn't ready to sell, what the owner can do to improve their business. For more information please visit tworld.com/lansing or call (517) 492-0039.
